Greek singer refuses to take stage in Çeşme

Greek singer refuses to take stage in Çeşme

İZMİR
Greek singer refuses to take stage in Çeşme

A concert by Greek singer Despina Vandi in İzmir's Çeşme district on July 17 was canceled at the last minute. It was alleged that the cancelation was because the singer demanded the Turkish flag and modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's poster on the stage be taken down.

The concert was organized for the benefit of education at Çeşme Open Air Theater by the Turkish Education Foundation (TEV) İzmir Branch.

Vandi was set to take the stage at Çeşme Open-air Theater and the TEV choir was set to share the stage with Vandi at the concert.

Making a statement after a while, Gülnur Sonbayraktar, President of TEV İzmir Branch, said that the singer would not perform due to unforeseen reasons at the last minute and that the tickets could be refunded.

After the announcement, the TEV choir sang the İzmir Anthem and the audience accompanied the anthem.

Çeşme Mayor Lal Denizli said that the municipality provided support to the concert for the benefit of education, but they were informed that Vandi did not want to take the stage.

“Because she asked the Turkish flag and Atatürk's poster on the stage to be taken down. We sacrificed too many martyrs to win these lands, and we believe that brotherhood and eternal friendship will always win. No power can attempt to take down neither our flag nor Atatürk's poster.”

Following the speech, the concert continued with the TEV choir performance.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  2. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  3. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  4. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

  5. Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

    Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Recommended
Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Saint or devil: Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe

'Saint or devil': Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe
Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium

Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium
Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum

Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum
Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep

Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep
Meteor grazes skies above New York City

Meteor grazes skies above New York City
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿