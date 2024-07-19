Greek singer refuses to take stage in Çeşme

İZMİR

A concert by Greek singer Despina Vandi in İzmir's Çeşme district on July 17 was canceled at the last minute. It was alleged that the cancelation was because the singer demanded the Turkish flag and modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's poster on the stage be taken down.

The concert was organized for the benefit of education at Çeşme Open Air Theater by the Turkish Education Foundation (TEV) İzmir Branch.

Vandi was set to take the stage at Çeşme Open-air Theater and the TEV choir was set to share the stage with Vandi at the concert.

Making a statement after a while, Gülnur Sonbayraktar, President of TEV İzmir Branch, said that the singer would not perform due to unforeseen reasons at the last minute and that the tickets could be refunded.

After the announcement, the TEV choir sang the İzmir Anthem and the audience accompanied the anthem.

Çeşme Mayor Lal Denizli said that the municipality provided support to the concert for the benefit of education, but they were informed that Vandi did not want to take the stage.

“Because she asked the Turkish flag and Atatürk's poster on the stage to be taken down. We sacrificed too many martyrs to win these lands, and we believe that brotherhood and eternal friendship will always win. No power can attempt to take down neither our flag nor Atatürk's poster.”

Following the speech, the concert continued with the TEV choir performance.