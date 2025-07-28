Greek Orthodox community celebrates annual ritual on Bozcaada

Greek Orthodox community celebrates annual ritual on Bozcaada

ÇANAKKALE
Greek Orthodox community celebrates annual ritual on Bozcaada

Members of the Greek Orthodox community gathered at the historic Ayazma Monastery on the island of Bozcaada in the northwestern province of Çanakkale on July 26 to celebrate Hagia (Saint) Paraskevi Day with a religious service.

Known locally as the Ayazma fair, the event drew a large number of participants from both Türkiye and abroad, who gathered at the monastery to take part in the festivities.

Patriarch Bartholomew I led the historic monastery's ceremony. Among those in attendance were Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s socialist party PASOK; Konstantinos Koutras, Greece’s Consul General in Istanbul; and Kyrillos Sykis, the metropolitan of Gökçeada and Bozcaada.

The event also saw the participation of several clergymen from abroad.

Every July 26, the Orthodox community assembles at the monastery to observe their traditional rituals on the sacred day of Hagia Paraskevi.

The faithful gather to light candles, recite prayers and sing hymns at the monastery, considered one of the most significant religious sites on the island.

According to local legend, the site is tied to the story of Paraskevi, a young woman who was kept under watch at the Ayazma Monastery after falling in love with a man from the Ayyalus Monastery on the nearby hill now called Göztepe.

As the story goes, she would gaze longingly toward the hill and try to send messages to her lover on the wind.

Heartbroken and never reunited with him, Paraskevi died of sorrow.

A wishing fountain, also known as the well of wishes, is said to have been created in her memory, where people come to pray and make their wishes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

    Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye urges continued de-escalation in Syria

    Türkiye urges continued de-escalation in Syria

  3. China aims for 'reciprocity' in trade talks with US

    China aims for 'reciprocity' in trade talks with US

  4. Cyberattack on Russian airline causes cancellation of over 100 flights

    Cyberattack on Russian airline causes cancellation of over 100 flights

  5. Germany to organize Gaza aid airlift: Chancellor

    Germany to organize Gaza aid airlift: Chancellor
Recommended
Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Kazakh president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Istanbul University revokes İmamoğlu’s master’s degree

Istanbul University revokes İmamoğlu’s master’s degree
Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye

Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye
UN presses Türkiye, Australia to resolve COP31 deadlock

UN presses Türkiye, Australia to resolve COP31 deadlock
Defense minister meets US envoy in Ankara

Defense minister meets US envoy in Ankara
DEM Party names MPs to terror-free Türkiye commission

DEM Party names MPs to 'terror-free Türkiye' commission
Turkish crypto exchange head detained on drug, attempted murder charges

Turkish crypto exchange head detained on drug, attempted murder charges
WORLD Türkiye urges continued de-escalation in Syria

Türkiye urges continued de-escalation in Syria

A senior Turkish official on July 28 called for sustained de-escalation and an end to Israeli military attacks in Syria, stressing the need to support Damascus’ efforts to stabilize the war-torn country.
ECONOMY China aims for reciprocity in trade talks with US

China aims for 'reciprocity' in trade talks with US

Chinese and U.S. officials held a fresh round of talks in Stockholm on July 28, with the world's top two economies looking to extend a fragile trade truce in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's global tariff war.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿