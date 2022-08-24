Türkiye says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission

ANKARA

Türkiye summoned the Greek military attache and filed a complaint with NATO after Greek fighter jets harassed Turkish fighter jets that were conducting an “important mission” for the military alliance, Türkiye’s state-run news agency reported on Aug. 23.

The Anadolu Agency said F-16s belonging to Greece harassed Turkish pilots flying the same model by putting Türkiye’s aircraft under a radar lock during the NATO mission over the eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye “gave the necessary response” and forced the planes to leave the area, Anadolu said, without elaborating.

Anadolu said Türkiye’s defense ministry notified NATO officials about the alleged harassment and summoned the Greek military official in Ankara, accusing Greece of endangering a NATO mission.