Türkiye says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission

  • August 24 2022 09:05:00

Türkiye says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission

ANKARA
Türkiye says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission

Türkiye summoned the Greek military attache and filed a complaint with NATO after Greek fighter jets harassed Turkish fighter jets that were conducting an “important mission” for the military alliance, Türkiye’s state-run news agency reported on Aug. 23. 

The Anadolu Agency said F-16s belonging to Greece harassed Turkish pilots flying the same model by putting Türkiye’s aircraft under a radar lock during the NATO mission over the eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye “gave the necessary response” and forced the planes to leave the area, Anadolu said, without elaborating.

Anadolu said Türkiye’s defense ministry notified NATO officials about the alleged harassment and summoned the Greek military official in Ankara, accusing Greece of endangering a NATO mission.

 

Turkey, harrasment,

TÜRKIYE No change on next year’s election timing: Ruling party

No change on next year’s election timing: Ruling party
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish girl wins international prize in physics

    Turkish girl wins international prize in physics

  2. Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

    Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

  3. Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

    Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

  4. Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

    Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

  5. ‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’

    ‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’
Recommended
Erdoğan vows continued support for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows continued support for Palestinians
‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’

‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’
Another grain ship leaves Ukraine: Ankara

Another grain ship leaves Ukraine: Ankara
Türkiye to urge EU, West over visa difficulties for Turks: FM

Türkiye to urge EU, West over visa difficulties for Turks: FM
Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister

Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye
WORLD China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China’s autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

ECONOMY Back-to-school shopping boosts computer sales

Back-to-school shopping boosts computer sales

Back-to-school shopping spree is giving a strong boost to personal computer sales that recently slowed after seeing a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

The Turkish capital Ankara has hosted its first Gran Fondo, a long-distance road bike race for amateur cyclists with or without a license, in which some 1,200 cyclists from 25 countries competed on two different tracks.