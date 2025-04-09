Grammy Award-winning The Swingles to perform at CRR

ISTANBUL

With a career spanning over 60 years and five Grammy Awards, The Swingles, one of the world’s most renowned vocal ensembles, will perform at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall on April 12.

Known for pushing the boundaries of vocal music, The Swingles interpret a wide range of genres, from rock and jazz to classical and avant-garde, through a cappella arrangements. The group has also contributed music to popular productions such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Sex and the City” and “The Two Popes.”

At their CRR performance, the band will present pieces from their new album “Theatreland” alongside timeless classics.

The Swingles trace their roots back to 1962, when American musician Ward Swingle collaborated with Parisian studio singers to create a vocal rendition of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier.”

The resulting album, “Jazz Sebastian Bach,” achieved unexpected success and marked the beginning of a new era in vocal music.

In their live performances, The Swingles employ “live-looping” techniques, layering their voices in real time to create a rich and immersive soundscape.

The ensemble’s concert program spans from iconic Bach arrangements and original compositions to folk melodies, Broadway favorites, and jazz standards. Their new album Theatreland reflects this diversity while showcasing the group’s vocal mastery in every performance. Through this tour, The Swingles emphasize that music is not only a form of entertainment but also a means of expression in response to technological developments, cultural change, and human values.