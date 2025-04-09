Grammy Award-winning The Swingles to perform at CRR

Grammy Award-winning The Swingles to perform at CRR

ISTANBUL
Grammy Award-winning The Swingles to perform at CRR

With a career spanning over 60 years and five Grammy Awards, The Swingles, one of the world’s most renowned vocal ensembles, will perform at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall on April 12.

Known for pushing the boundaries of vocal music, The Swingles interpret a wide range of genres, from rock and jazz to classical and avant-garde, through a cappella arrangements. The group has also contributed music to popular productions such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Sex and the City” and “The Two Popes.”

At their CRR performance, the band will present pieces from their new album “Theatreland” alongside timeless classics.

The Swingles trace their roots back to 1962, when American musician Ward Swingle collaborated with Parisian studio singers to create a vocal rendition of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier.”

The resulting album, “Jazz Sebastian Bach,” achieved unexpected success and marked the beginning of a new era in vocal music.

In their live performances, The Swingles employ “live-looping” techniques, layering their voices in real time to create a rich and immersive soundscape.

The ensemble’s concert program spans from iconic Bach arrangements and original compositions to folk melodies, Broadway favorites, and jazz standards. Their new album Theatreland reflects this diversity while showcasing the group’s vocal mastery in every performance. Through this tour, The Swingles emphasize that music is not only a form of entertainment but also a means of expression in response to technological developments, cultural change, and human values.

 

Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France could recognize Palestinian state in June: Macron

France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
LATEST NEWS

  1. France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

    France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

  2. Türkiye has no intention to conflict in Syria, FM says

    Türkiye has no intention to conflict in Syria, FM says

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Indonesian counterpart Subianto to Ankara

    Erdoğan welcomes Indonesian counterpart Subianto to Ankara

  4. Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israel strike on residential block

    Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israel strike on residential block

  5. Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests

    Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests
Recommended
UKs National Gallery offering guest sleepover

UK's National Gallery offering guest sleepover
Ancient assembly hall restored to its former glory

Ancient assembly hall restored to its former glory
Maritime Trade History Museum Draws public interest

Maritime Trade History Museum Draws public interest
Madonna and Elton John ‘finally buried the hatchet’

Madonna and Elton John ‘finally buried the hatchet’
‘Layers of Belonging’ opens at CerModern

‘Layers of Belonging’ opens at CerModern
Teotihuacan altar found at Guatemala Maya site

Teotihuacan altar found at Guatemala Maya site
WORLD France could recognize Palestinian state in June: Macron

France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

France could recognize the state of Palestine "in June" during an international conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

ECONOMY EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of U.S. products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿