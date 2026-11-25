Global tech and durables sales to reach $1.4 trillion: Report

ISTANBUL

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, NielsenIQ Türkiye general manager and vice president of E-Commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Global technology and durables sales are forecast to reach $1.4 trillion in 2026, marking year-on-year growth of 5.1 percent, according to NielsenIQ’s latest State of Tech & Durables report, Consumer Tech Trends 2027.

The report found that 63 percent of technology and durables consumers are highly price-sensitive, while 60 percent prioritize brands that offer “good value for money.”

It also showed that 56 percent of consumers have delayed a technology purchase because the product was too expensive or because they were waiting for discounts.

However, when defining value, consumers place durability, quality, convenience and trust ahead of affordability, the report said.

Purchasing behavior in Türkiye’s technology and durables market is also changing, with consumers shifting from asking, “Can I afford this?” to “Will I still feel this was the right purchase six months from now?”

“Consumers in Türkiye are making technology and durables purchases against the backdrop of current economic conditions,” said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, NielsenIQ Türkiye general manager and vice president of E-Commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

“Expectations around durability and practical benefits are increasing, while the risk of consumers delaying purchases, trading down to lower-priced products or switching to competing brands is growing,” she added.