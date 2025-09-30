Global Citizen Fest shows power of million-dollar pledges

NEW YORK
Global Citizen surpassed its fundraising goals for Amazon rainforest protection, African energy access and community education at the antipoverty nonprofit’s annual music festival in New York’s Central Park, headlined by Shakira and late addition Cardi B.

Internationally recognized actors and foreign diplomats appealed to the crowd of more than 60,000 in between high-energy sets by artists from around the globe. Scheduled at the end of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meetings, the festival hammered home the message that everyday attendees, too, could influence the world leaders who gathered this week.

“This may seem quite ambitious on the surface. But I know for a fact that when we unite, we make noise that leads to real change. when you take action, governments and corporations listen, policies change, financial investments are made and progress happens,” host Hugh Jackman said at the top of the show.

Efforts to tap into the African continent’s high potential for renewable power got a boost. Global Citizen shared that they’d secured enough commitments to provide clean energy for 4.6 million homes on the continent. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would provide more than $638 million to develop climate-friendly energy production. Energea, a renewable energy investment platform, pledged $250 million towards projects over next five years.

The program frequently paired celebrities and performers with issues close to their experiences. American soccer star Carli Lloyd helped announce the MetLife Foundation’s $9 million to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Actresses Kristin Bell and Danai Gurira emphasized the need to end sexual violence in war.

Global Citizen also announced more than $280 million toward its goal of protecting the Amazon. That included a $100 million pledge from the Inter-American Development Bank toward its Amazonia Forever sustainable development program.

Infrequent references to the war in Gaza drew some of the crowd's biggest cheers. Palestinian singer Elyanna, who opened the show, said she wanted “to pray for my homeland in Palestine.”

“So many countries, and so many people around the world are suffering. They don’t have their basic needs. And that’s what we’re all here for,” she said.

