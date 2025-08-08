Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes shoot music video at Apollo

AYDIN

Grammy-winning music group Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes filmed a music video at the ancient Temple of Apollo in Didim, one of the most iconic architectural sites of antiquity.

The group, known for their unique fusion of flamenco, rumba, Latin and pop styles, performed their songs amidst the temple’s mystical atmosphere. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, founder Andre Reyes described the experience as deeply meaningful. “Singing and shooting a video at such a special site like the Temple of Apollo was truly a wonderful experience for us,” he said.

Reyes noted that the band has performed across the globe, from Brazil to Japan, and will continue their Türkiye tour in September and October with concerts scheduled in İzmir, Bursa, İstanbul, Samsun, Ankara, Antalya, Mersin and Gaziantep.

Reyes said the energy of audiences is what fuels their performances. “Their love for our music is what keeps us going every day. The moment we feel most alive is when we are on stage. Whenever we come to Türkiye, we feel at home — and that means a lot to us,” he added.

Describing their musical style as both “passionate” and a “bridge between tradition and the future,” Reyes said, “Our music speaks directly to the heart, regardless of your age. Our family is our root. Without them, what we play wouldn’t feel real. We’ve come this far because we’re a family that lives music in every part of life.”

Reyes said they were grateful for the warm interest shown by Turkish fans, which makes their Türkiye concerts even more enjoyable. “It turns into a mutual performance. There are many Turkish artists who incorporate gypsy rhythms into their music,” he said.

He also highlighted their 2022 album “Naci Gitano” (Born a Gypsy) and said they continue to enjoy performing Gipsy Kings’ timeless classics such as “Amor Mio,” “Bamboleo,” “Baila Baila” and “Volare.”

Formed in 1978 by descendants of Spanish Romani families who settled in southern France during the Spanish Civil War, Gipsy Kings rose to global fame following the release of their self-titled 1987 album. Songs like Djobi Djoba, Bamboleo and Un Amor remained on U.S. music charts for 40 weeks, making them among the longest-charting Spanish-language tracks in history.

The group also gained acclaim for flamenco-style reinterpretations of English-language songs including “I’ve Got No Strings,” “Hotel California” and “My Way.”

They have been nominated for five Grammy Awards, and won several major honors, including for their albums “Love and Liberté” (1993) and “Savor Flamenco” (2013).