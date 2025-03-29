Ghost nets turn into sunglasses

ISTANBUL

Ghost nets retrieved from the Marmara Sea by the Marine Life Conservation Association (DYKD) are being transformed into raw materials for crafting sunglasses frames.

A project carried out by the Marine Life Conservation Association in collaboration with an eyewear manufacturer aims to transform these abandoned fishing nets into sustainable fashion items. Over the past two years, 1,500 square meters of ghost nets have been cleaned and processed into raw material, and this month, production of sunglasses frames began.

In the initial phase of production, the nets are cleaned and processed into granules, which are then used to create sunglasses frames. The raw material is transported to an eyewear manufacturing facility in İkitelli, where it is molded into frames.

As a distinctive design feature, the temples of the frames are engraved with images of marine species, such as corals, pen shells, starfish, orcas and stingrays, along with the coordinates of the locations where the nets were retrieved. Once the lenses are fitted, the sunglasses are ready for use.

The sunglasses will be available for purchase next month through a website dedicated to the project. With this initiative, the association aims to promote sustainable fashion and contribute to marine ecosystem conservation. The revenue generated from sales will be used to fund new projects.

Zero-waste initiative

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency about the project, Marine Life Conservation Association President Volkan Narcı emphasized that they have been conducting various zero-waste initiatives. He noted that similar projects exist worldwide, and they wanted to implement this concept in Türkiye as part of their zero-waste efforts.

"We embarked on this journey with a vision. We want everyone to see nature and the sea from our perspective," Narcı said.

Highlighting the challenges involved in retrieving ghost nets from the sea, Narcı explained that identifying their locations is difficult, and they rely on reports to locate and extract them from the seabed.

He stated that the project is not merely a commercial endeavor but also serves a greater mission by creating new habitats for millions of underwater creatures. "Nets can remain on the seabed for hundreds of years, causing the deaths of marine life. By removing them and repurposing them under a zero-waste framework, we are eliminating their harmful impact on the marine ecosystem," he said.

Naci Silelioğlu, CEO of the eyewear manufacturing company, stated that they have been active in the optical industry since 1979. He explained that just when they thought they had reached the limits of what they could do as a company, Narcı’s project showed them that there was still much to be done for the industry and the planet.

Silelioğlu emphasized that they are undertaking significant work in terms of sustainability but acknowledged that processing raw material from ghost nets was initially a challenge for them.

"Processing this material requires specific temperatures and procedures. Frankly, we are learning through trial and error. But the excitement of what we are doing keeps us motivated, allowing us to overcome these challenges," he said.

Silelioğlu also pointed out that waste generated during production is reintegrated into the manufacturing process. "We are producing sunglasses with zero waste. This approach is quite different from our usual methods. Hopefully, end users will embrace this product, supporting both us and nature," he added.

Their priority, Silelioğlu said, is to increase the amount of retrieved marine material and integrate it into production. They also aim to inspire other manufacturers by showing that new projects can be developed using waste collected from different sources.