Gezi Park probe into talent agent to be expanded

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is set to expand its investigation into Ayşe Barım, a prominent talent manager, concerning her alleged involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Barım, the owner of Türkiye’s leading talent management agency, has been accused of directing actors under her management to participate in the protests.

During those protests, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to oppose plans to construct a replica of Ottoman barracks in Istanbul's Gezi Park. What began as localized demonstrations eventually swelled into a widespread movement against the government.

Facing charges of orchestrating actions perceived as an attempt to undermine the Turkish government, Barım was detained on Jan. 24. Subsequent searches were conducted at her residence and office premises.

During her three-day custody period, several of the country's high-profile actors were summoned to provide testimony. These individuals, affiliated with Barım's agency and participants in the protests, include Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Mehmet Günsür, Ceyda Düvenci, Nejat İşler, Rıza Kocaoğlu and Nehir Erdoğan, who were questioned as witnesses.

Local media reported on Jan. 26 that the prosecutor's office plans to broaden the scope of the inquiry, potentially involving additional detentions and summoning more actors for questioning.

The investigation, according to sources, will delve into the connections between the events of the time and their contemporary ramifications in a meticulous and comprehensive manner.

Barım’s detention comes just weeks after a separate investigation into claims of monopolistic practices in the entertainment industry, which led to accusations that she sidelined actors opposing her influence.

The travel ban imposed on Barım as part of this investigation.

Barım founded ID Communication in 2002, establishing herself as one of the leading figures in Türkiye’s television, film and entertainment sector, with a roster of high-profile talent.