Gezi Park probe into talent agent to be expanded

Gezi Park probe into talent agent to be expanded

ISTANBUL
Gezi Park probe into talent agent to be expanded

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is set to expand its investigation into Ayşe Barım, a prominent talent manager, concerning her alleged involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Barım, the owner of Türkiye’s leading talent management agency, has been accused of directing actors under her management to participate in the protests.

During those protests, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to oppose plans to construct a replica of Ottoman barracks in Istanbul's Gezi Park. What began as localized demonstrations eventually swelled into a widespread movement against the government.

Facing charges of orchestrating actions perceived as an attempt to undermine the Turkish government, Barım was detained on Jan. 24. Subsequent searches were conducted at her residence and office premises.

During her three-day custody period, several of the country's high-profile actors were summoned to provide testimony. These individuals, affiliated with Barım's agency and participants in the protests, include Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Mehmet Günsür, Ceyda Düvenci, Nejat İşler, Rıza Kocaoğlu and Nehir Erdoğan, who were questioned as witnesses.

Local media reported on Jan. 26 that the prosecutor's office plans to broaden the scope of the inquiry, potentially involving additional detentions and summoning more actors for questioning.

The investigation, according to sources, will delve into the connections between the events of the time and their contemporary ramifications in a meticulous and comprehensive manner.

Barım’s detention comes just weeks after a separate investigation into claims of monopolistic practices in the entertainment industry, which led to accusations that she sidelined actors opposing her influence.

The travel ban imposed on Barım as part of this investigation.

Barım founded ID Communication in 2002, establishing herself as one of the leading figures in Türkiye’s television, film and entertainment sector, with a roster of high-profile talent.

Gezi park probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

    Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

  2. FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

    FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

  3. Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

    Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

  4. Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

    Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

  5. Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue

    Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue
Recommended
FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan

Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan
Initial findings suggest column removal led to Konya building collapse

Initial findings suggest column removal led to Konya building collapse
Renowned historian donates collection of books to Muğla

Renowned historian donates collection of books to Muğla
Air pollution, urban heat island effects impact snowfall in Istanbul

Air pollution, urban heat island effects impact snowfall in Istanbul
Authorities close 233,000 illegal betting websites in 2024

Authorities close 233,000 illegal betting websites in 2024
WORLD Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

The first report on last month’s Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven’t determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board.
ECONOMY Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence in the services, retail and construction sectors improved, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 27.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿