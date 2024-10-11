Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to pay a visit to Türkiye next week for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a German official announced on Oct. 11.

Erdoğan will receive Scholz in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Oct. 19, to be followed by a news conference, deputy government spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner told reporters in Berlin.

Buchner said he could not provide any more details on the content of the meeting, noting that the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as migration, bilateral relations and economic policies, were expected to be on the agenda.

He said the war in Ukraine would be an important topic during the visit, emphasizing Türkiye's role as an "important partner" on the matter.

The German chancellor last visited Türkiye in March 2022, a few months after taking office.

According to German daily Der Spiegel, Berlin has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years.

Berlin's Federal Security Council, which meets in secret, has approved a weapons sale to Türkiye valued at $368 million, the German weekly said.

The package includes 100 anti-aircraft missiles and torpedoes for the Turkish navy, as well as substantial material packages for the modernization of Turkish submarines and frigates.

The deal comprises 28 SeaHake torpedoes from Thyssenkrupp's naval division, modernization materials for Turkish U209 submarines, and engine parts for corvettes and frigates.

Since last year, Ankara has been seeking to purchase at least 20 Eurofighter jets, with the total package estimated at $5.6 billion.

However, progress on the deal has been slow due to opposition from certain factions within the German government's coalition.

Germany is now also reconsidering Türkiye's request for the Eurofighter jets after initially expressing reluctance to proceed with the sale, Der Spiegel said.

