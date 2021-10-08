Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Turkey on Oct. 16 to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, her spokesman said on Oct. 8.



Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Steffen Seibert said Merkel will visit Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Turkey is a very important, close partner for us,” he said, adding that the two leaders will discuss a wide range of international and regional issues, including the EU-Turkey cooperation on migration management and refugee protection.

Chancellor Merkel’s visit will take place ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels on Oct. 21-22.

After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain in her post until a new coalition government is formed.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) narrowly lost the general elections late last month.



