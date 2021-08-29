Germany's Maas due in Turkey for official visit

  • August 29 2021 10:06:00

Germany's Maas due in Turkey for official visit

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Germanys Maas due in Turkey for official visit

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a working visit to Turkey on Aug. 29, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations and Turkey-EU relations, as well as regional issues, particularly the developments in Afghanistan will be discussed,” said a ministry statement.

Turkey and Germany have both been busy evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who worked with them, ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline, while also planning for a new era with the Taliban leading a government in Kabul.

