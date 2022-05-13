Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

Ahmet Külahçı – BERLIN
Two German lawyers have applied to the country’s Interior Ministry to lift a 29-year ban that restricts all kinds of activities of PKK in Germany, while a spokesperson said the ministry has “no intention to take such a decision.”

Germany has put the PKK ban into force on Nov. 26, 1993.

Lawyers, Peer Stolle and Lucas Theune, recently applied to the Interior Ministry, alleging that “PKK is not a threat to the country.”

After the official application, the two lawyers attended a press conference in Berlin. “PKK is not committing any offense in Germany anymore,” Stolle said. “The targets of PKK have changed. PKK wants to obtain autonomy in Turkey rather than an independent state.”

The lawyer also underlined that they would apply to court if the ministry refused their demand.

The appeal drew the attention of the German media. “The application will cause a heavy meeting traffic between Ankara and Berlin line,” a media outlet has reported.

According to the German press, Turkey will implement high pressure on Berlin.

The lawyers’ demand was a subject of the question at a weekly press conference of Maximillian Kall, the spokesperson of the Interior Ministry.
When asked what he thought about the appeal, he pointed out that PKK is a terrorist organization.

“The categorization of PKK as an extremist and terrorist organization is ongoing. This situation has been approved by German courts and the legal system many times. There is no question of a change at this situation at this point,” he said.

“PKK is a terrorist organization and the Federal Interior Ministry sees no reason to change this,” he added.

Besides Kall, stood Christine Hoffman, the deputy spokesperson of the federal government, in the press conference.

When asked what the government thinks about the appeal, Hoffman gave a short answer. “I totally agree with the ministry’s spokesperson. There is nothing to add.”

