Germany says ‘no decision yet’ on sale of Eurofighters to Türkiye

BERLIN
The German government has denied media reports that it had vetoed the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye due to domestic political developments.

The Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs clarified that the current caretaker government has not made a decision yet on the matter, as significant decisions will be reserved for the incoming government taking office next month.

“Regarding major arms export control issues, the current caretaker government will not make any decisions that would preempt those of the incoming government,” ministry spokesman Tim-Niklas Wentzel told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

”We generally do not comment on internal government consultations,” he said, referring to discussions among coalition partners.

The German sources also responded to BBC Türkçe regarding the veto allegations, indicating that significant decisions on defense exports will be made by the new government taking office next month.

Türkiye, which has the second-largest military in NATO, is planning to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets, which are jointly produced by the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain.

Türkiye has been conducting negotiations with the U.K. The talks with the other countries for approval have been carried out by London.

Germany's involvement in the production process requires its final approval for the sale to take place.

The new coalition government, led by conservative leader Friedrich Merz, is expected to take office early next month.

Following an agreement between Merz's Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats after the Feb. 23 elections, the coalition deal now awaits approval from party organs and members.

If approved, the German parliament could elect Merz as chancellor as early as May 6, succeeding current leader Olaf Scholz.

"The process is ongoing. We have not received any information regarding the allegations," private broadcaster NTV quoted Turkish Defense Ministry sources as saying on April 22.

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
