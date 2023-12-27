Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

RIZE

The municipal teams in the northeastern province of Rize have reached a geothermal water source at a depth of 253 meters in Ayder Plateau, one of the famous tourism centers in the region.

The temperature of the geothermal water, which was extracted 20 liters per second in the well created after three days of work in the Ayder Plateau in the Çamlıhemşin district, was measured as 30.8 degrees Celsius.

Çamlıhemşin Mayor Osman Haşimoğlu said that they are planning to establish a facility to utilize the new thermal water for the benefit of the people. "The water was around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius at a point where it came out naturally. At 253 meters, we recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is a sufficient temperature for a hot spring.”

"Samples taken from the source of the thermal water, which is thought to be good for skin diseases, have been sent to three different universities for analysis. We will have more information when the results of the values we sent for analysis come back. According to the results of the analysis, a new spa facility will be built in the geothermal discovery area in the tourist region. This will double the number of hot springs in Ayder," he added.

Mustafa Mafratoğlu, a citizen who visits Ayder twice a week, said: "It tastes like normal water. The water is not very hot; it is warm. Now, we have a second thermal water in Ayder, and I hope it will be auspicious. I put it in a canister while I was here. I will use it as medicine. I have heard that it has benefits; I will try and see."

Presence of crude oil confirmed on Rize coast

Analysis of samples taken off an oil leakage on the coast of Rize in the Black Sea region recently has confirmed the presence of crude oil.

Upon the reports of an oil leakage, geological engineer Professor Dr. Nafiz Maden set sail in September to collect samples to determine whether oil reserves are present in the Eastern Black Sea.

Speaking on the results of the analyses, Maden said: "Gas chromatographs were taken, and total oil-hydrocarbon values were found. The samples contained 59 milligrams of total petroleum hydrocarbons per liter."

"It was revealed that the oil in the sample was crude oil and not any petroleum derivative or residue of petroleum. The leak we have there is a natural oil source," he added.

"The center will attempt to determine where this oil reservoir leak originates in order to start drilling. Upon the results to be obtained from drilling, oil production can begin for the use of our citizens," he furthered.