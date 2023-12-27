Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

RIZE
Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

The municipal teams in the northeastern province of Rize have reached a geothermal water source at a depth of 253 meters in Ayder Plateau, one of the famous tourism centers in the region.

The temperature of the geothermal water, which was extracted 20 liters per second in the well created after three days of work in the Ayder Plateau in the Çamlıhemşin district, was measured as 30.8 degrees Celsius.

Çamlıhemşin Mayor Osman Haşimoğlu said that they are planning to establish a facility to utilize the new thermal water for the benefit of the people. "The water was around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius at a point where it came out naturally. At 253 meters, we recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is a sufficient temperature for a hot spring.”

"Samples taken from the source of the thermal water, which is thought to be good for skin diseases, have been sent to three different universities for analysis. We will have more information when the results of the values we sent for analysis come back. According to the results of the analysis, a new spa facility will be built in the geothermal discovery area in the tourist region. This will double the number of hot springs in Ayder," he added.

Mustafa Mafratoğlu, a citizen who visits Ayder twice a week, said: "It tastes like normal water. The water is not very hot; it is warm. Now, we have a second thermal water in Ayder, and I hope it will be auspicious. I put it in a canister while I was here. I will use it as medicine. I have heard that it has benefits; I will try and see."

 Presence of crude oil confirmed on Rize coast

Analysis of samples taken off an oil leakage on the coast of Rize in the Black Sea region recently has confirmed the presence of crude oil.

Upon the reports of an oil leakage, geological engineer Professor Dr. Nafiz Maden set sail in September to collect samples to determine whether oil reserves are present in the Eastern Black Sea.

Speaking on the results of the analyses, Maden said: "Gas chromatographs were taken, and total oil-hydrocarbon values were found. The samples contained 59 milligrams of total petroleum hydrocarbons per liter."

"It was revealed that the oil in the sample was crude oil and not any petroleum derivative or residue of petroleum. The leak we have there is a natural oil source," he added.

"The center will attempt to determine where this oil reservoir leak originates in order to start drilling. Upon the results to be obtained from drilling, oil production can begin for the use of our citizens," he furthered.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

    North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

  2. Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

    Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

  3. US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

    US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

  4. Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

    Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

  5. Private lender İşbank issues green bonds

    Private lender İşbank issues green bonds
Recommended
Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as most iconic food places

Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as 'most iconic food places'
Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout

Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout
Fish stocks depleting in Gulf of Antalya

Fish stocks depleting in Gulf of Antalya
Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul

Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul
Kokina flowers in surge for New Years

Kokina flowers in surge for New Year's
Türkiye caters to 90 pct of world’s bay leaf needs

Türkiye caters to 90 pct of world’s bay leaf needs
WORLD North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea has opened a year-end ruling party meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Wednesday, with key policy decisions for 2024 expected to be unveiled.
ECONOMY Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is helping a leading Turkish automotive manufacturer, Karsan, boost its production of electric vehicles (EVs), strengthen the sector’s competitiveness, increase exports and create jobs.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.