Gaziantep’s geographical indication-registered products reach 112

GAZİANTEP

A bowl of avrat salatası, a finely chopped salad topped with ice. (AA Photo)

The southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, a member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, has increased its number of geographically indicated products to 112 after three more local specialties received official registration.

According to a statement from Gaziantep Municipality, the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office has registered sakız helvası, a chewy confectionery made with mastic; avrat salatası, a regional salad with varying ingredients; and diş hediği, a boiled wheat dish prepared to celebrate a baby’s first tooth and often shared with family and friends.

Geographical indication registration certifies that a product has specific qualities, a reputation or characteristics linked to its place of origin. The designation also helps protect regional food traditions and distinguish local products in the market.

Gaziantep, widely recognized for its culinary heritage, is seeking to preserve traditional production methods, increase the international visibility of its regional specialties and generate greater economic value for local producers.

The city’s cuisine includes internationally known dishes such as baklava and kebabs, alongside a wide range of traditional sweets, salads and grain-based foods.

Registration applications are also underway for five other regional products: Oğuzeli pomegranate molasses, Antep muskası, Antep bulgur, Nizip mint and Nizip mızar carrot.