Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

ANKARA

This photo shows Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, speaking at a conference. (AA photo)

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will travel to Qatar on Oct. 21 for the signing of a four-nation memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation, officials have said.

Güler is scheduled to depart for Qatar in the afternoon, according to information state-run Anadolu Agency obtained from officials.

The memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation between Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia is expected to be signed on Oct. 22.

Separately, Qatar will soon announce plans to establish a local defense production hub, the Gulf state’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Global Security Forum in Doha on Oct. 19.

Al Thani said Qatar was working with regional and international partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, to develop domestic defense capabilities and explore investment opportunities in defense companies.

He also said Qatar would soon announce a new partnership to strengthen capabilities against ballistic missiles, drones and cyberattacks, without providing further details.