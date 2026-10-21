Ankara seeks wider talks on ‘Made in EU’ auto plan

Ankara seeks wider talks on ‘Made in EU’ auto plan

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL
Ankara seeks wider talks on ‘Made in EU’ auto plan

Ankara plans to intensify talks with Italy and Spain to secure the Turkish automotive industry’s inclusion in the European Union’s proposed “Made in EU” rules, daily Hürriyet reported.

The strategy was discussed at a meeting chaired by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat with industry representatives this week, following a Franco-German agreement on measures to support European carmakers facing Chinese competition.

According to Hürriyet, ministry officials and industry representatives agreed to expand their coordinated contacts in Europe and protect a production partnership spanning more than 50 years.

Talks with France and Germany would also continue.

Ankara will stress that Türkiye forms an integral part of European manufacturing and supply chains through its customs union with the bloc.

Its argument is that excluding Turkish production would also raise costs and weaken competitiveness for European carmakers.

In a statement after the meeting, the Trade Ministry described the automotive sector as the backbone of industrial integration between Türkiye and the EU.

It said measures intended to strengthen European industry should not undermine European manufacturers’ investments and existing production networks in Türkiye.

The meeting included representatives of the Turkish Exporters Assembly and associations representing automotive manufacturers, exporters and suppliers.

The Franco-German agreement remains a joint position rather than an adopted EU decision.

The proposed Industrial Accelerator Act would introduce European production requirements for access to certain public procurement and support schemes.

Germany had previously supported broader coverage for countries integrated into European production networks, including Türkiye.

Reports say that Berlin and Paris reached their compromise after French concessions on issues including the EU’s 2035 vehicle emissions targets.

A European Parliament vote on the draft was expected in December, followed by negotiations among EU institutions after the Christmas recess. The process could conclude in April 2027.

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