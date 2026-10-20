Libya’s parliament approves maritime deal with Türkiye, reverses previous rejection

Libya’s parliament approves maritime deal with Türkiye, reverses previous rejection

BENGHAZI
Libya’s parliament approves maritime deal with Türkiye, reverses previous rejection

Libya’s House of Representatives unanimously approved a maritime boundary agreement with Türkiye on Oct. 20, reversing its previous rejection of the deal and a decision to sever political ties with Ankara, according to a statement from the Libyan parliament.

In a statement issued in Benghazi, the parliament said lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the memorandum of understanding signed between Türkiye and Libya’s former Government of National
Accord on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea.

The parliament also repealed Resolution No. 1 of 2020, which rejected the ratification of two memorandums of understanding signed between Libya and Türkiye.

Lawmakers additionally voted unanimously to overturn Resolution No. 6 of 2020, which called for severing political relations with Ankara, the statement said.

Türkiye and Libya signed the maritime jurisdiction agreement in November 2019 to establish the boundaries of their respective maritime areas in the Mediterranean.

The Oct. 20 vote marks a reversal of the Libyan parliament’s previous opposition to the agreements and its earlier stance on political relations with Türkiye.

The maritime jurisdiction agreement between Türkiye and Libya aims to safeguard both countries’ rights and interests in the eastern Mediterranean, with the potential to significantly alter the balance of power in the region.

The agreement constitutes a strong response to the unilateral steps taken by Greek Cyprus since 2003 to delimit maritime jurisdiction areas, acting as though it were the sole authority over the island and in contravention of the principle of equity.

Greece, meanwhile, sought to confine Türkiye to a narrow maritime zone encompassing the Gulf of Antalya and its surrounding waters, pursuing maximalist claims in the eastern Mediterranean as reflected in the so-called Seville Map.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
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