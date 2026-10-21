Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to sign defense industry pact in Doha

Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to sign defense industry pact in Doha

DOHA
Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to sign defense industry pact in Doha

Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia are expected to sign a defense industry agreement in Doha on Oct. 21 to expand joint production, technology transfers and cooperation between suppliers.

The memorandum of understanding will build on existing projects between Türkiye and the three countries, the Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) said. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler is expected to attend the signing.

Türkiye’s existing cooperation with Qatar includes the supply of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, armored vehicles and fast attack craft.

Aselsan and Barzan Holdings, a subsidiary of Qatar’s Defense Ministry, have also established the BARQ joint venture in Qatar.

The company carries out local assembly, production and calibration work for SARP remote-controlled weapon systems and electro-optical equipment, according to the SSB.

Cooperation with Pakistan includes the four-ship PN MİLGEM Babur-class corvette project, led by Turkish contractor ASFAT.

Two vessels were built in Istanbul and two at Karachi Shipyard.

The project also involved modernizing the Karachi facility and transferring shipbuilding and outfitting expertise to local workers, the SSB said.

In Indonesia, Turkish company FNSS and local manufacturer PT Pindad jointly developed the Kaplan MT medium tank.

FNSS delivered prototypes and the first production vehicles, while PT Pindad continues manufacturing in Indonesia under a technology transfer arrangement.

The planned agreement would provide a framework for developing further joint projects among the four countries, the SSB said.

Turkish defense and aerospace exports totaled about $54 billion from 2012 through September 2026, according to Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters’ Association figures cited in the statement.

More than $30 billion of that total was recorded from 2023 onward, accounting for over 55 percent of exports during the period.

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