France to deploy more police for new protests

France to deploy more police for new protests

PARIS
France to deploy more police for new protests

AA photo.

France will deploy more police for yellow vest protests planned for Oct. 24, the government said, following violence and looting during demonstrations the previous weekend.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Oct. 20, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said extensive security measures would be taken and localized curfews maintained to prevent further attacks on businesses.

He acknowledged that authorities had lost control at times in some cities during the Oct. 17 protests, but said security forces had prevented groups from advancing toward the Elysée Palace and the prime minister’s office.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said police numbers and resources would be increased. Troops serving in the Sentinelle counterterrorism operation would guard selected sites, freeing police officers and gendarmes for public order duties, he said.

Paris police extended curfews covering designated areas around Place de la République and the Les Halles district from 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 to 6 a.m. the following morning. Exemptions applied to residents, people required to work in the affected areas and emergency personnel.

Lyon also renewed a curfew in its city center from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Localized restrictions have been introduced in other cities, including Lille and Nice.

The Oct. 17 demonstrations brought together yellow vest protesters and students opposing rising living costs and high fuel prices.

About 2,500 people were detained and more than 1,000 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured, according to Anadolu Agency. Around 3,000 businesses were damaged or looted.

Nuñez also rejected allegations that he had instructed intelligence services to blame the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party for the violence.

He said intelligence agencies did not investigate political parties, while accusing LFI of bearing some responsibility for the unrest.

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