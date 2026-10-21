Türkiye welcomes Libya’s approval of key maritime deal

BENGHAZI

Türkiye has welcomed Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives’ unanimous approval of a 2019 maritime jurisdiction agreement, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other officials describing the decision as a step toward strengthening bilateral ties and protecting mutual interests in the Mediterranean.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 20 that the agreement, which has been in force since 2019, was based on international law and equity and safeguarded the rights and interests of both countries.

“Türkiye will continue working with all partners to promote trust, stability and peace in the Mediterranean basin,” the ministry said in a statement, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to international law.

Libya’s House of Representatives approved the memorandum of understanding on Oct. 20, reversing its previous opposition to the deal and repealing a 2020 resolution rejecting the ratification of agreements signed with Türkiye.

The agreement was signed in November 2019 between Türkiye and Libya’s then-Government of National Accord to establish the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea.

Erdoğan welcomed the parliamentary decision on Oct. 21, telling a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) that he hoped it would prove beneficial.

Turkish officials also held talks with Libyan counterparts following the vote. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of forces in eastern Libya, thanking them for the parliamentary decision, according to sources.

Ibrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, also met Dbeibeh in Tripoli to discuss efforts to maintain peace in Libya, unify the country’s eastern and western administrations and military forces and preserve its territorial integrity, reports said.

Kalın said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to unify Libya’s institutions and urged all parties to prioritize the country’s future and territorial integrity. Dbeibeh expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s efforts to support Libya’s security and said his government was ready to work with Ankara to protect the country’s unity.

Libyan officials from both the country’s eastern and western political camps welcomed the vote, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Türkiye and protect Libya’s maritime and economic interests.

Haftar said the agreement could open opportunities for greater cooperation, investment and a long-term partnership with Türkiye. He said Libya’s national interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity should guide its foreign relations.

Libya’s Foreign Ministry, operating under the Tripoli-based government, also welcomed the decision, saying it would strengthen bilateral cooperation and contribute to stability in the Mediterranean.

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran described the approval as an important development for bilateral relations and the eastern Mediterranean. He said the agreement would help protect the countries’ shared interests and support regional cooperation.

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said the vote affirmed what he described as Türkiye’s historical and legal rights in the region. He said Ankara would continue to defend its interests and those of Libya while supporting a regional order based on fairness and cooperation.

The agreement has long been a point of contention in the eastern Mediterranean, where overlapping maritime claims have fueled disputes over jurisdiction and access to resources. Its approval by Libya’s eastern-based parliament marks a shift in the legislature’s position on the 2019 deal.