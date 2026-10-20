Türkiye, Belgium revive ministerial talks in Brussels

BRUSSELS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the 4th Turkish and Belgian Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Interior Ministers Meeting alongside Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi in in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

Belgium underscored Türkiye’s strategic importance to European security on Oct. 21, as ministers from the two countries met in Brussels to revive high-level dialogue after a 10-year hiatus.

Seven Belgian and Turkish ministers met at Egmont Palace to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in security, justice and migration.

The Belgian delegation included Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden, Security and Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin and Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt.

Türkiye was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi.

Belgium’s Foreign Ministry described Türkiye as a strategically important partner for Europe, citing its NATO membership and diplomatic influence in regions central to European security.

The ministry said Türkiye plays a key role in Black Sea security and maintains diplomatic contacts with both Kiev and Moscow.

It also highlighted Ankara’s diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, particularly concerning Gaza and Syria, and in Africa, including the Horn of Africa.

“You cannot seriously discuss European security without engaging with Türkiye. It is an important NATO ally, but also a diplomatic player with contacts and influence in regions that are vital to our security,” Prevot said.

“From efforts to bring peace to Ukraine to stability in the Middle East, the Black Sea and the Horn of Africa, Türkiye can help advance diplomatic solutions.”

Security cooperation was among the main issues on the agenda, with both sides focusing on combating terrorism and organized crime, according to a Belgian Foreign Ministry statement.

The meeting was also expected to lead to the signing of a bilateral action plan on police cooperation to strengthen coordination between Belgian and Turkish law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

The agreement aims to facilitate faster information exchange, expertise-sharing and joint training, particularly in combating organized crime and international criminal networks, it added.

Quintin said closer coordination between police services was necessary as criminal networks increasingly operated across borders.

He said the agreement would help authorities combat organized crime more effectively and protect citizens.

The discussions also aimed to improve judicial cooperation while respecting the rule of law and fundamental legal safeguards.

Migration was another focus of the talks, with ministers exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between their administrations on migration and consular matters.

Van Bossuyt described Türkiye as an “important partner” for Belgium and the EU, emphasizing that effective migration management required cooperation beyond the bloc’s external borders.

Belgium also sees opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in industry, defense, energy, innovation and trade, according to the ministry’s statement.