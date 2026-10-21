AJet to launch direct flights to five German cities next summer

AJet to launch direct flights to five German cities next summer

ISTANBUL
AJet to launch direct flights to five German cities next summer

 

Turkish carrier AJet will operate direct flights from the southwestern Turkish districts of Bodrum and Dalaman to five cities in Germany during the 2027 summer season, according to a company statement.

Under its summer 2027 schedule, the airline will offer twice-weekly round-trip flights from Dalaman Airport to Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hannover and Munich.

From Milas-Bodrum Airport, AJet will also operate direct flights to Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, twice a week.

Flights from Dalaman to Germany are scheduled to begin in April 2027, while services from Bodrum will start in July 2027. The airline plans to operate a total of 16 weekly round-trip flights from the two airports.

According to the statement, the new routes aim to improve access to tourism destinations such as Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye and Göcek, while supporting tourism traffic between Türkiye and Germany.

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