Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves

Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves

GAZA CITY
Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves

Hamas authorities in Gaza on Dec. 11 announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era. Work crews have been excavating the site since it was discovered last January during preparations for an Egyptian-funded housing project.

Hiyam al-Bitar, a researcher from the Hamas-run Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism, said a total of 63 graves have been identified and that a set of bones and artifacts from one tomb was dated back to the second century.

She said the ministry is working with a team of French experts to learn more about the site. On Sunday, workers sifted through the soil and removed piles of dirt in wheelbarrows.

Although the ancient cemetery is now blocked off from the public, construction on the housing project has continued and the site is surrounded by apartment buildings. Local media reported looting when the site was first discovered, with people using donkey-drawn carts to haul away items like a covered casket and inscribed bricks.

Gaza, a coastal enclave home to more than 2 million people, is known for its rich history stemming from its location on ancient trade routes between Egypt and the Levant. But Israeli occupation, a blockade, conflicts and rapid urban growth in the crowded, narrow territory are among the reasons most of Gaza’s archeological treasures have not been protected.

ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
MOST POPULAR

  1. Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

    Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

  2. Türkiye exports high-tech defense products to NATO: Erdoğan

    Türkiye exports high-tech defense products to NATO: Erdoğan

  3. Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

    Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

  4. US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

    US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

  5. Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

    Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya
Recommended
France bets on tech to beat Chinese caviar

France bets on tech to beat Chinese caviar
Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail
UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary
Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus
Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut

Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut
UK medics laud world-first treatment for resistant leukemia

UK medics laud world-first treatment for resistant leukemia
WORLD NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Dec. 11, completing the Artemis 1 mission - a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years.
ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.