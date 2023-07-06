Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream

Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream

İZMİR
Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream

As trash and debris have piled up alongside the stream in the western province of İzmir's Menderes district that feeds into the Tahtalı Dam, a significant supply of drinking water for the city has come under an alarming threat.

The dumping of garbage and debris next to Tahtalı Stream, flowing into Tahtalı Dam, which meets İzmir's drinking water needs, has caused an outrage.

While the perpetrators have not yet been determined, locals demanded that measures should be taken as soon as possible.

Metin Yılmaz, a resident, stated that the municipality does not take any measures here despite their repeated complaints.

“This is one of the streams that flow into the Tahtalı Dam and provides Izmir water. While this place should be well-maintained, it is impossible to breathe around here because of the stench from the garbage.”

On the other hand, in the statement made by officials, it was pointed out that all teams worked intensively during the Eid al-Adha holiday to prevent this situation and that they are still working on the issue.

“The garbage collected at the transfer station is sent to a landfill outside the basin. Apart from the solid waste from settlements, wastes such as illegal rubble are dumped in some areas in the basin," read another statement by the Izmir General Directorate of Water and Sewerage Administration.

"Our teams identify the waste dumped in these areas and ensure that the responsible district municipality takes action to remove it from the site,” it added.

WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots
LATEST NEWS

  1. French police probing death during Marseille riots

    French police probing death during Marseille riots

  2. Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

    Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

  3. Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

    Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

  4. Music with AI-created elements is eligible

    Music with AI-created elements is eligible

  5. Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

    Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet
Recommended
‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival
Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari

Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari
‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’

‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’
Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains
Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ
Mother-daughter duo graduate together

Mother-daughter duo graduate together
WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots

Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

ECONOMY UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

The United Arab Emirates plans to triple its supply of renewable energy and invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to meet its growing energy demands.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.