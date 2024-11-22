Gallipoli War badge found at Amida Mound

Gallipoli War badge found at Amida Mound

DİYARBAKIR
Gallipoli War badge found at Amida Mound

A Gallipoli War badge has been found during excavation works at Amida Höyük, considered "the heart of Diyarbakır."

 

The mound, which has hosted numerous civilizations, including the Hurri-Mitanni, Bit-Zamani Kingdom, Assyrians, Urartians, Medes, Persians, Alexander the Great, Seleucids, Tigranes Kingdom, Romans, Byzantines, Sasanians, Umayyads, Abbasids, Mervanids, Seljuks, Nisanoğulları, Artuqids, Ayyubids, Akkoyunlus, Safavids and Ottoman, has been undergoing excavations since 2018 under the leadership of Professor İrfan Yıldız, Dean of the Faculty of Art and Design at Dicle University.

 

Excavations have so far unearthed artifacts such as 1,800-year-old water channels and heating systems, burial chambers, 782 hand grenades from World War I, 800-year-old marble fragments and fire layers. Work continues this year in the eastern part of the reception hall of the Artuqid Palace, as well as in the area between Saraykapı and the royal road.

 

The Gallipoli War badge is stated to have been awarded to soldiers who participated in the Gallipoli land and sea battles and were martyred or became veterans. The badge is the first example of an "Ottoman badge" found in the Amida Mound excavations.

 

Yıldız stated that the badge belongs to the Ottoman period and emphasized its significance in representing the transition period between the Ottoman Empire and the Republic.

 

“Original badges like this are very rare, and replicas are more commonly made. This original badge, found during the Artuqid Palace excavations at Amida Höyük, is significant as an Ottoman-era Gallipoli War badge. The badge is 4.2 cm long, 2.7 cm wide and weighs 6 grams. On the front, it depicts two Ottoman soldiers guarding the Dardanelles during the Gallipoli land and sea battles, holding weapons, with backpacks on their backs and a crescent-starred flag rising in the sky. At the bottom, there is the inscription 'Gallipoli War memento' in Ottoman Turkish. On the right side, the date of the enemy's first attack, Oct. 21, 1330 [1914], is inscribed, while on the left, the date of the enemy's retreat from Gallipoli, Dec. 21, 1331 [Jan. 3, 1916], is written."

Çanakkale Battles,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
Rembrandt classic gets makeover

Rembrandt classic gets makeover
Headliners of Coachella 2025 announced

Headliners of Coachella 2025 announced
Banana taped to a wall sells for $6.2 mln

Banana taped to a wall sells for $6.2 mln
Hagia Sophia restoration album republished

Hagia Sophia restoration album republished
Women from different professions unite to form orchestra

Women from different professions unite to form orchestra
Duo Blanc & Noir continues Türkiye tour

Duo Blanc & Noir continues Türkiye tour
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿