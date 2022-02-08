Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach

  • February 08 2022 07:00:00

Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray played with COVID-19 infected players, says Efes coach

In a never-before-seen incident, the Turkish Basketball League hosted a match between two giants, Anadolu Efes and Galatasaray, despite knowing that some of the players of Galatasaray had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Galatasaray played against us with one or two of its players who tested positive. What a nonsense situation,” Ergin Ataman, the head coach of Anadolu Efes, said after a match in Sinan Erdem Sports Hall late on Feb. 6, criticizing the Turkish Basketball Federation.

The incident came to light when Galatasaray on Feb. 5 asked the federation to postpone the match, admitting that “the team had infected players.”

“Since we have only six healthy players, we will have to use COVID-19 positive players on the court tomorrow,” the team announced in an official statement published on the club’s website.

The federation refused the demand, reminding the decisions of the Health Ministry’s Science Board.

“Isolation period for someone infected is seven days. But if that person’s tests are negative at the fifth or the sixth, he can start training or play the next day,” the federation said in a statement late on Feb. 5 and asked Galatasaray to get its players tested again for COVID.

The statement sparked discussions among basketball fans, many asking on social media the “real reason behind the federation’s insistence.”

The federation did not step back and the match was played in front of an audience filling the hall with 16,000 seating capacity. Anadolu Efes won 103-91.

“For the last two days, we asked not to play. Some Galatasaray players had to play without any training before. This is not fair. Nothing is more important than human health,” Ataman said.

All eyes were on Galatasaray players amid the match, with people wondering which of them were positive.

At his interview after the match, Ekrem Memnun, the head coach of Galatasaray, highlighted the “adverse situation” the team faced.

“Most of the team’s tests were negative. We came to this point, leaving an illness behind. The energies of the players were low,” Memnun said without giving any number of the infected players or an answer to Ataman’s allegations.

WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

    Health minister calls on public to avoid complacency

  2. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  3. Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

    Israeli president extends ‘get well’ wishes to Erdoğan family

  4. MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

    MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

  5. Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

    Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer
Recommended
Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

Construction near iconic mosque sparks row
Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report

Conflict may occur in Middle East due to climate change: Report
Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events

Turkish rock legend remembered with commemorative events
Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran

Businesses in Van pinning hopes on flights from Tehran
Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions

Regulator mulling steps to improve couriers’ work conditions
Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones
WORLD Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ’partygate’

Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority- including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown."
ECONOMY Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Supply part sales offset some losses in automotive exports

Turkey’s automotive exports declined 1.6 percent in January to $2.2 billion, while supply industry exports rose 7 percent, according to the Automotive Exporters Association (OİB).

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.