Future, Felicity, DEVA parties agree to merge

Future, Felicity, DEVA parties agree to merge

ANKARA
Future, Felicity, DEVA parties agree to merge

Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu and DEVA party leader Ali Babacan

Three opposition parties have agreed to merge under a single "umbrella party" to consolidate their political presence and streamline parliamentary efforts, media reports have said.

Future Party, Felicity Party and Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) were set to finalize details, including the name and logo of the new political entity during a meeting on Jan. 9.

The group plans to submit its official establishment petition to the Interior Ministry the following day.

According to sources, the leading contender for the new party’s name is the "New Path Party" (Yeni Yol Partisi in Turkish). Once formalized, the party will also apply to establish a parliamentary group next week.

Meanwhile, high-profile resignations shook the DEVA Party. Mustafa Yeneroğlu, a lawmaker from Istanbul, resigned on Dec. 26. Earlier this week, Balıkesir MP Burak Dalgın announced his departure, citing DEVA’s decision to join the umbrella organization. Selma Aliye Kavaf, another deputy, followed suit, declaring her opposition to the merger.

The DEVA Party now has 10 lawmakers in parliament, down from 13. If no further resignations occur, the new umbrella party’s parliamentary group is expected to consist of 30 members.

The collapse of the joint parliamentary group formed by the SP and the Future Party last month triggered the push for consolidation. The group lost its status after Future Party MP Nedim Yamalı resigned.

Support from DEVA MPs Mehmet Emin Ekmen and Ertuğrul Kaya restored the group, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration.

Under Türkiye's parliamentary rules, a political party must have at least 20 members to form a group.

The status grants privileges such as participating in the parliament's board and committees, speaking at plenary sessions and appointing members to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

    Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

  2. Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

    Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

  3. DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

    DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

  4. Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

    Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

  5. Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

    Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Recommended
DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin
DEM Party trio set to visit Öcalan for second time

DEM Party trio set to visit Öcalan for second time
CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts

CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts
Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli

Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli
DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6

DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6
DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿