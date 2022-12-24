FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250 mln bond, house arrest

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250 mln bond, house arrest

NEW YORK
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250 mln bond, house arrest

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bail on Dec. 22 while he awaits trial on criminal fraud charges over the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange.

U.S. magistrate judge Gabriel Gorenstein made the ruling during Bankman-Fried’s arraignment hearing in federal court in Manhattan following his extradition from the Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried, who recently claimed to have only $100,000 left in the bank, will have to live at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, which has been put up as collateral under the terms of release, the judge ruled.

Bankman-Fried, who entered the courtroom in shackles and appeared unshaven, did not enter a plea.

He looked down as the judge reviewed the indictment’s eight criminal counts and made only a brief statement to accept the conditions of bail.

The parents, Stanford Law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, sat silently throughout the 40-minute hearing. Bankman-Fried was later seen leaving the court carrying a brown paper bag.

Under the deal, the 30-year-old ex-billionaire, once touted as a possible future Warren Buffett, will be subjected to electronic monitoring.

FTX and its sister trading house Alameda Research went bankrupt last month, dissolving a virtual trading business that at one point had been valued by the market at $32 billion.

Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried cheated investors and misused funds that belonged to FTX and Alameda Research customers.

Gorenstein determined that Bankman-Fried posed minimal risk of flight because he did not challenge extradition and has no prior convictions, accepting a recommendation from prosecutors.

Nicolas Roos, an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of New York, described Bankman-Fried’s alleged schemes as of “epic proportions,” with the government already holding “very strong” evidence from more than a dozen cooperating witnesses and encrypted text messages.

But Roos recommended bail with “highly restrictive” conditions in light of the defendant’s lack of criminal history and the fact that he had voluntarily agreed to be extradited.

 

Economy, house arrest,

ECONOMY US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Italy’s Meloni slams eurozone fund

Italy’s Meloni slams eurozone fund
US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct
Gov’t sets up plans to build homes for middle-income citizens

Gov’t sets up plans to build homes for middle-income citizens
Russia says it may cut oil output following price cap

Russia says it may cut oil output following price cap
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods
Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges
WORLD Paris shooting kills three, wounds three

Paris shooting kills three, wounds three

A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a cultural centre and hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and injuring three others, witnesses and prosecutors said.

ECONOMY US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

The U.S. economy expanded 3.2 percent in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said on Dec. 22, in a further upward revision of data reflecting stronger consumer spending and investment than earlier estimated.

SPORTS Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Yamaha R25 Women’s Racing Championship has been conducted in Türkiye for the second time, with a total of 14 female riders sweating blood on the racecourse in the western province of İzmir.