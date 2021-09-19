French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

  • September 19 2021 10:51:00

French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

PARIS-Reuters
French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

Slackliner Nathan Paulin drew applause from a watching crowd in Paris as he completed a 600-meter crossing on Sept. 18 from the Eiffel Tower to the other side of the river Seine.

Paulin, 27, moved along the slackline suspended 70 meters above the ground, at one point sitting and lying on the rope before arriving at the Chaillot Theatre at the end of the half-hour performance.

"It's really beautiful starting from the Eiffel Tower," he said. "During the performance, I really didn't feel it, I really didn't have a fear of heights."

Paulin said Sept. 18's feat followed four years of practice, not to mention overcoming his childhood fear of heights.

In 2019, the Frenchman conducted a 150-meter-high, 510-meter-long slackline walk between two skyscrapers at Paris' La Defense business district.

TURKEY 80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister

80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

    Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

  2. Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

    Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

  3. Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

    Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

  4. Undercover cops fine taxi drivers for disobeying rules

    Undercover cops fine taxi drivers for disobeying rules

  5. Turkey to take new steps to help exporters: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take new steps to help exporters: Erdoğan
Recommended
Spanish film director Mario Camus dies aged 86

Spanish film director Mario Camus dies aged 86
Rare first printing of US Constitution to be auctioned

Rare first printing of US Constitution to be auctioned
SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Turkey to hold 2 exhibitions in New York next week

Turkey to hold 2 exhibitions in New York next week
Elephant tusk dating back 17 mln years found in Turkey

Elephant tusk dating back 17 mln years found in Turkey
Excavations in Çayönü Mound to shed light on Neolithic era

Excavations in Çayönü Mound to shed light on Neolithic era
WORLD Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls

Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party was set on Sept. 19 to retain a majority in parliament on the last day of three-day elections in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running.

ECONOMY Carmakers dominate Turkeys top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

Accounting for half of the top 10 companies, automotive firms have dominated Turkey's list of largest exporters, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) announced on Sept. 18.

SPORTS Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey and Spain booked their place at the European amputee football championship final on Sept. 18.