  • November 26 2020 14:00:27

ANKARA
French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry

The French Senate’s vote to urge its government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic disregards international law, Turkey said on Nov. 26, noting that Ankara rejects the resolution.

“The resolution adopted yesterday by the French Senate on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an example of the most fundamental principles of international law, legitimacy, and fairness being disregarded for the sake of domestic policy considerations. We completely reject the unfounded allegations raised about Turkey in the resolution,” according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

This decision of the French Senate is also a clear indicator of why the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group work, carried out by the co-chairs, who should be impartial, have not been able to resolve the issue so far, the ministry said.

“The French Senate’s call for Azerbaijan to withdraw from its territories, which it had liberated from the occupation, is a manifestation of a ridiculous, biased and unrealistic understanding,” it stated.

It emphasized that this decision “devoid of common sense, which cannot be explained by any reasonable justification,” also limits the ability of France to contribute in real terms to the solution of the issue.

The decision in which the French government will find “unacceptable elements that reflect obsession against Turkey, which has been seen frequently in France recently, is thought-provoking if not surprising,” according to the statement.

The ministry has called on France to avoid “extremely erroneous references to history or irrelevant topics,” noting that it is a fundamental requirement to maintain secure relationships between the two countries.

Turkey’s stance on the law and legitimacy for its adjoining regions should be perceived objectively in France without prejudice, it stated.

The French Senate’s resolution is symbolic and does not mean the French government will recognize a sovereign Nagorno-Karabakh.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has said the resolution was “biased” and “provocative.”

“First of all, we would like to note that the proposal for a resolution on ‘the need to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as a republic’ adopted by the French Senate was put forward by a group of overtly pro-Armenian senators,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

The ministry said French Armenians used the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for election purposes. “The adoption of a completely biased resolution by the [French] senate can only be considered as a provocation.”
“It also undermines France’s reputation as a fair mediator in the Azerbaijani society,” it added.

“Instead of adopting biased resolutions, engagement of the French Senate in activities that serve peace, stability and progress in the region would respond to the interests of France and lead to the sustainable development of the region,” the ministry said.

