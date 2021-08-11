Franklin picked Jennifer Hudson to star in biopic

  • August 11 2021 07:00:00

Franklin picked Jennifer Hudson to star in biopic

NEW YORK
Franklin picked Jennifer Hudson to star in biopic

Jennifer Hudson says she is nervous and excited for people to see “Respect,” her personal tribute to the late Aretha Franklin in which she was cast for the role by the Queen of Soul herself.

Franklin, who died in 2018 at age 76, handpicked Hudson, an Oscar winner for “Dreamgirls,” to play her in the biographical movie that arrives in theaters on Aug. 13.

The new film, the second screen project this year to tell Franklin’s remarkable story, focuses on the challenges of her life from a child in her father’s gospel church choir through domestic violence and alcohol addiction as she finds worldwide fame.

Hudson, 39, who sang at Franklin’s funeral, said she felt the two had a lot in common.

“Our faith - that’s one. I didn’t realize she had the tragedies that she had in her life - that as well,” Hudson said. The film, she said, is “from the heart, and it’s a tribute to Miss Franklin, and I hope in the best possible way.”
Hudson had weekly phone calls with Franklin before her death, and the singer stressed that she wanted her faith to be the main theme of the movie.

“That was her base and premise, and that was the most important thing to me to remind everyone of and keep the context of throughout that process,” Hudson said.

Director Liesl Tommy said Franklin’s darker moments were a key part of her journey.

“You can go to any church and listen to any choir and there’s astounding voices. But she had something different. And that was her ability to bring emotionality to her songs, to her storytelling,” Tommy said.

“You had to understand - her trauma is what led to her triumph,” she added

“Respect” also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron and Marlon Wayans.

British actress Cynthia Erivo played Franklin in the limited TV series “Genius: Aretha” that was released in March and which earned her an Emmy nomination.

TURKEY Two lion cubs born in central Turkey

Two lion cubs born in central Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

    Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

  2. Turkey presents historic Jesus, saint icons to Istanbul patriarch

    Turkey presents historic Jesus, saint icons to Istanbul patriarch

  3. Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

    Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

  4. Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

    Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

  5. Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

    Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June
Recommended
Oldest tablet in history of geometry in Istanbul museum

Oldest tablet in history of geometry in Istanbul museum
Prehistoric cave paintings show Neanderthals were artists

Prehistoric cave paintings show Neanderthals were artists
Visitors rush to Halfeti lying in middle of steppe

Visitors rush to Halfeti lying in middle of steppe
Egypt papyrus makers keep tradition alive

Egypt papyrus makers keep tradition alive
China’s wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China’s wandering elephants may finally be heading home
Excavations continue in Ani

Excavations continue in Ani
WORLD Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, extended its lockdown on Aug. 11 in a bid to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, while authorities in Sydney said they were considering easing restrictions for vaccinated residents despite the delta variant continuing to spread.

ECONOMY Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold

Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold

Turkey’s installed wind energy capacity reached 10,010 megawatts (MW) as of Aug. 8, according to data Turkey’s Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) released on Aug. 10. 
SPORTS Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 15 countries participated in the ninth İznik Ultra Marathon this year, which is the biggest in Turkey in terms of the size of the event, following a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic.