Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival to open in May

ISTANBUL

The 12th edition of the Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival, organized by Tiyatro Frankfurt, is set to welcome art enthusiasts starting May 26.

The festival will run through June 1 and will be hosted at the Gallus Theater, one of Frankfurt’s leading cultural venues, according to a statement by Tiyatro Frankfurt.

Bringing together nearly 100 artists, playwrights, directors and theater technicians from Türkiye, the festival will feature seven productions, including performances by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality City Theaters, Turkish State Theaters and various private theater companies.

Held under the theme “Art for life, life for art,” the festival aims to promote intercultural exchange and foster dialogue between communities through the power of art.

Emphasizing the unifying power of theater, Festival President Kamil Kellecioğlu said, “Support for the arts is declining with each passing day. Despite the challenges, continuing this festival is our responsibility because we believe theater is one of the strongest bridges that brings societies together.”

Kellecioğlu also underlined the importance of the festival’s continuity:

“The world is facing immense uncertainty — economic crises, wars and societal issues are weighing heavily on people. In such a climate, we believe art, and theater in particular, offers a vital space that nourishes the soul and helps us breathe. Theater is not only a performing art but also a medium that fosters empathy, helps us understand different perspectives and, most importantly, keeps hope alive. That’s why, despite everything, we see sustaining this festival as our mission.”

Noting that they aim to reach 4,000 art lovers this year, Kellecioğlu added, “We expect significant attendance. theater has a strong resonance in Frankfurt, and each year, we work to expand that interest. The support of our audience is our biggest motivation. The Tiyatro Frankfurt team is eagerly looking forward to welcoming theater lovers in this 12th edition.”

As part of the festival, “Foyer Talks” will also be held with prominent Turkish theater figures such as Haldun Dormen, Tamer Levent, Ayşegül İşsever, Yetkin Dikinciler, Hakan Boyav, Bülent Emin Yarar, Okan Bayülgen, Bülent Şakrak, Süheyl Uygur, Behzat Uygur and Celal Kadri Kınoğlu.