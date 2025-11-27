France arrests two men, two women over Louvre heist

PARIS

French authorities on Nov. 25 arrested four more people in the probe into last month's spectacular daylight theft of imperial jewels from the Louvre museum, the top Paris prosecutor said.

"They are two men aged 38 and 39, and two women aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region," Laure Beccuau said, following earlier charges against four others over the heist.

On Oct. 19, a four-person gang raided the Louvre, the world's most-visited art museum, in broad daylight, taking just seven minutes to steal jewelry worth an estimated $102 million before fleeing on scooters.

The thieves parked a moving truck with a ladder below the museum's Apollo Gallery housing the French crown jewels, ascended in a bucket, broke a window and used angle grinders to cut into glass display booths containing the treasures.

The four already charged over the theft include three men and a woman.

One of those men, a 37-year-old, was in a couple with the woman and they have children, Beccuau said earlier this month.

The couple were arrested after their DNA was found in the basket lift used during the robbery.

The man's criminal record contained 11 previous convictions, most of them for theft, she said.

The first two men arrested earlier were also known to the police for having committed thefts. Both lived in the northeastern Paris suburb of Aubervilliers.

The thieves dropped a diamond- and emerald-studded crown that once belonged to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, as they escaped. But they made off with eight other items of jewellery including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon I gave his second wife, Empress Marie-Louise.

France's highest audit institution earlier in November said in a cutting report that the Louvre had prioritized rendering the museum more attractive, including by acquiring more artworks, at the expense of security.

The museum's director has pledged more police and security cameras, acknowledging failings that led to the theft in an appearance before lawmakers.

The incident underlined the dilapidated state of some of the structures, as well as the challenges of welcoming millions of people every year in a historic building that mostly dates back to the Renaissance era.