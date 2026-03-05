Energy Minister Bayraktar meets EBRD President Renaud-Basso

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and her delegation in Istanbul on March 4.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Bayraktar said the discussions focused on investment opportunities in energy and mining.

He noted that the talks covered a wide spectrum — from renewable energy and mining to energy efficiency and transmission networks — exploring potential areas of cooperation and financing with the EBRD.

“We also addressed the growing importance of international finance in the context of COP31, which Türkiye will host this year,” Bayraktar said. “I believe our strong partnership with the EBRD will accelerate investments that reinforce our energy security and support our low‑carbon development.”

Renaud-Basso is visiting Türkiye from March 2 to 6 for an official program that includes high-level meetings with senior government officials, private-sector leaders, international partners, and civil-society representatives in both Ankara and Istanbul.

“This visit reaffirms the Bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting Türkiye’s economic resilience and private sector development and reflects the country’s position as the EBRD’s largest economy of operation,” the development bank said in a statement issued ahead of her visit.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, having committed more than 23 billion euros since it started operating in the country in 2009, largely in the private sector.