Türkiye welcomes EU inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft

ANKARA

The legal confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the "Made in EU" policy marks a significant step for trade relations, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has stated.

The European Commission unveiled a legislative proposal to strengthen Europe's industrial base by introducing “Made in EU” and low-carbon requirements for strategic sectors.

The Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) targets industries, including steel, cement, aluminum, automobiles and net-zero technologies, while allowing for future expansion to energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals.

The European Union is Türkiye’s largest export destination. According to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the bloc’s share in the country’s exports was 42.8 percent, or $116.9 billion in 2025, up 7.7 percent from the previous year.

Bolat said on social media platform NSosyal that recognizing the existing Customs Union within the framework of the new industrial policy is a constructive decision for the continuity of investments and the competitiveness of European value chains.

He expressed satisfaction with the positive results of the intensive and constructive diplomacy conducted with the EU on economic and commercial issues.

The confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the "Made in EU" criteria is an important step for commercial relations, Bolat added.

The minister emphasized that Türkiye is an integral and reliable part of Europe’s value chains, particularly in the automotive sector and other critical product groups.

He noted that this development is expected to further deepen sectoral integration between Türkiye and the European Union, while accelerating the green and digital transformation of shared value chains.

“In the coming period, we will continue to pursue reciprocal openings in public procurement markets and maintain close engagement with the EU in visionary areas such as connectivity and green transformation,” Bolat said. “By strengthening our economic partnership, we aim to advance it even further,” he added.

Nail Olpak, president of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), emphasized the importance of Türkiye being recognized as an inseparable part of Europe’s value chains under the IAA and Made in Europe policy. He noted that the inclusion of Turkish products as EU-origin within the Customs Union framework is “extremely significant and gratifying.”

Olpak added that DEİK will continue its trade diplomacy efforts to ensure the draft legislation is enacted in a way that secures Türkiye’s gains and to address outstanding issues in Türkiye-EU relations.

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) President Şekib Avdagiç also welcomed the development, describing it as a major achievement for the Turkish business community.

Avdagiç stressed that the confirmed legal framework would eliminate the risk of Made in EU production and trade networks creating a competitive disadvantage for Türkiye.

He underlined that trade with the EU remains indispensable for Türkiye, adding: “We must make it a priority of our foreign trade policy to position ourselves as a new high-tech supply hub that meets the needs of this market.”