Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province

  • June 16 2020 13:35:00

Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province

TOKAT - Demirören News Agency
Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province

A fox keeps visiting its foster family that fed it for three months after it was born in the Central Anatolian province of Tokat.

The Aktürk family, living in the Üçkaya village, had found the newborn fox in their field in March.

They named it “Pamuk,” which means “Cotton” in Turkish, and took care of it for three months and then released it into the wild.

But the fox has not forgotten its foster family. It has been paying visits to the family occasionally, especially when it gets hungry.

“My son found it and brought it home. We fed it with cow milk. It loves us,” Elif Aktürk, who has been feeding the fox, said.

“When we shout its name Pamuk, it hears our call and runs down the mountains and comes to us,” added the mother of the family.

The incident became a social media hit, with many sharing videos of the woman caressing the fox.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli was one of them. “Mothering a cub? Mrs. Elif has no limits in loving animals,” the minister said on Twitter, posting the video of Aktürk speaking to a camera with Pamuk in her arms.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

    Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as daily cases near 1,600

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as daily cases near 1,600

  4. Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

    Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

  5. Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

    Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister
Recommended
Volunteer university students offer free online lessons

Volunteer university students offer free online lessons
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
18 tons of bootleg ethyl alcohol seized in Istanbul

18 tons of bootleg ethyl alcohol seized in Istanbul
Number of taxis in Istanbul to be increased: Mayor

Number of taxis in Istanbul to be increased: Mayor
Local man earns money by catching snakes

Local man earns money by catching snakes
WORLD Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. on June 16.
ECONOMY EU: Air passengers halved in March amid virus

EU: Air passengers 'halved' in March amid virus

The number of air passengers “at least halved” in March, when the novel coronavirus peaked, the 27-member-bloc's statistical office said on June 16.
SPORTS Key UEFA meeting to decide on way forward for suspended Champions League

Key UEFA meeting to decide on way forward for suspended Champions League

UEFA is set to announce the format for the latter stages of the Champions League at a key meeting on June 17, which will also raise the thorny issue of the postponed Euro 2020.