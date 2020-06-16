Fox pays visits to its foster family in Central Anatolian province

TOKAT - Demirören News Agency

A fox keeps visiting its foster family that fed it for three months after it was born in the Central Anatolian province of Tokat.



The Aktürk family, living in the Üçkaya village, had found the newborn fox in their field in March.



They named it “Pamuk,” which means “Cotton” in Turkish, and took care of it for three months and then released it into the wild.



But the fox has not forgotten its foster family. It has been paying visits to the family occasionally, especially when it gets hungry.

“My son found it and brought it home. We fed it with cow milk. It loves us,” Elif Aktürk, who has been feeding the fox, said.



“When we shout its name Pamuk, it hears our call and runs down the mountains and comes to us,” added the mother of the family.



The incident became a social media hit, with many sharing videos of the woman caressing the fox.



Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli was one of them. “Mothering a cub? Mrs. Elif has no limits in loving animals,” the minister said on Twitter, posting the video of Aktürk speaking to a camera with Pamuk in her arms.