Over 100 people to sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs for sex assault

Over 100 people to sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs for sex assault

LOS ANGELES
Over 100 people to sue Sean Diddy Combs for sex assault

More than 100 people, including dozens of children, who say they were victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs are to sue the US rap star, a lawyer said on Oct. 1.

The latest legal action will heap further pressure on a man who once bestrode American pop culture, but who has long been dogged by accusations of violent abuse of women, and who is now sitting in jail on criminal charges.

"The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn't a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world," Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee said as he announced plans by 120 people, including 25 minors, to take civil action.

"The wall of silence has now been broken, and victims are coming forward."

Combs was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Allegations have been building against the Grammy Award-winner since last year, when singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, alleged Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape.

A spate of similarly lurid lawsuits since have painted a picture of Combs as a violent man who used his celebrity status to prey on women.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. He has been jailed awaiting trial.

At a press conference in Houston, Buzbee said more than 3,000 people had come forward with allegations against Combs, and he appealed for anyone else who might have been a victim to come forward.

He said much of the abuse Combs and members of his entourage are alleged to have carried out followed a pattern.

"I would say 90 percent of the cases, these individuals were drugged," he told reporters.

"One individual who was 22 years at the time she was assaulted, said that... when you were handed a drink -- and now we know that the drink is laced with something -- if you refused to drink it, you were kicked out of the party."

Buzbee described instances of repeated rape of teenagers, allegedly carried out by Combs and his associates.

He said alleged abuse of minors often took place in the context of a promise of fame and fortune in the music industry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

    Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

  2. Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

    Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

  3. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  4. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  5. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Recommended
Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows
Israel declares UN chief persona non grata

Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack

Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack
Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11
Myanmar junta takes census despite conflict, boycott calls

Myanmar junta takes census despite conflict, boycott calls
Africa roads among worlds deadliest despite few cars

Africa roads among world's deadliest despite few cars
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.2 percent in the January-September period from a year ago to reach $192.8 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿