Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana

ADANA

Türkiye's largest technology and space event, Teknofest, kicked off its five-day run in the southern province of Adana on Wednesday, attracting scores of science enthusiasts on its opening day.

The official opening ceremony of the much-anticipated event was held in the afternoon with the participation of officials at Adana Airport.

Taking place for the first time in the city, the festival features a diverse schedule of events for all age groups, including scientific workshops, exhibitions, advanced technology simulations, and a range of activities like air shows with warplanes, drones and helicopters.

Tech enthusiasts can explore a range of captivating sections during this exceptional five-day event, from a hot air balloon and space-themed children's park to solar observation and a planetarium.

The festival’s digital universe experience section takes visitors on a virtual journey, following in the footsteps of Anatolian scientists.

Within this context, the festival has also introduced a simulation for the Gallipoli Campaign — a key World War I battle in 1915 where Turkish forces secured a decisive victory against Allied troops — allowing visitors to embark on a journey through this pivotal moment in Turkish history.

Through this simulation, the participants experience the opposing navy's heavy shelling and the sound of the low-flying airplanes strafing through both visual and aural design.

Similarly, a time tunnel on the event's history enables visitors to explore the roots and core principles of the 6-year-old organization.

Highlighting the competitive spirit, the festival also features various contests featuring avid competitors from different age groups.

A total of 50 contests held within the festival's scope attracted some 790,000 teams and over 1.6 million competitors this year. These challenges include a wide range of topics, such as biotechnology innovation, environment and energy technologies, smart transportation, rocket design and air defense systems.

The winning teams and individuals will be honored on the event's main stage with rewards totaling 31 million Turkish Liras.

This major technological event takes place in various Turkish cities during even years and in the country's largest metropolis Istanbul during odd years.

Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of İzmir.

The Adana edition marked the ninth occurrence of the event in Türkiye and the 10th when including its international version in Azerbaijan.