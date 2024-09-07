Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

VAN
Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

Türkiye's champion racehorses, running in major events in the country, receive regular training sessions, as well as special care and treatments in Van Lake.

Özkan Bayraktar – a racehorse breeder in Van’s Erciş district, located on the shores of Van Lake – tends to horses who have been hurt or worn-out during races organized throughout numerous regions.

Bayraktar keeps the racehorses fit by running them on the beach and having them swim in the lake’s salty and alkaline water, preparing them for challenging races in hippodromes.

He noted that the horses' training on the lake had given them more strength in his remarks to state-run Anadolu Agency.

“We particularly bring the horses with fiber and tendon stretch here. The alkaline and salty water of Van Lake is therapeutic to them. They recover, swim and rest here and then compete in races,” he said.

Noting that the lake’s water had a healing effect for the horse’s injuries, he stressed that they obtained great outcomes in the competitions as a result of their treatment sessions around the lake.

He further added that they execute all the actions in the guidance of the horse’s grooms.

One of these grooms, Emrah Şeker, echoed Bayraktar’s remarks, stating, “We have seen positive outcomes for the horses which have foot issues, particularly tendon feet. A large number of the recuperated horses went back to compete.”

“We recently sent two horses, and they were successful in the competitions. We have clearly seen the advantages of the lake’s water,” Şeker further said. “We will send the horses that are still being trained at the moment to [the southeastern province of] Diyarbakır and [the eastern province of] Elazığ.”

racehorces,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

    CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

  2. Former national basketball player dies in road accident

    Former national basketball player dies in road accident

  3. Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

  4. Ministry extends protection boundaries for Marmara Sea

    Ministry extends protection boundaries for Marmara Sea

  5. Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

    Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises
Recommended
Istanbul office occupancy hits 12-year high

Istanbul office occupancy hits 12-year high
Taşköprü continues to use Atatürks century-old urban plan

Taşköprü continues to use Atatürk's century-old urban plan
Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city

Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city
Fires ravage endemic plants in İzmir

Fires ravage endemic plants in İzmir
Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns

Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns
Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level

Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level
WORLD Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a new set of policies aimed at boosting citizens' purchasing power and tackling the country's housing crisis.

ECONOMY China tells US it presents opportunity not threat

China tells US it presents 'opportunity' not 'threat'

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen has told his U.S. counterpart that a modern China was an economic "opportunity" not a "threat" to the United States.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿