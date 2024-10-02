CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmakers were split on Oct. 1 over how to greet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his address at the parliament.

Erdoğan's speech marked the parliament's return after a two-month legislative break.

On the instructions of CHP leader Özgür Özel, most of the party's deputies stood as Erdoğan entered the general assembly hall, though they refrained from applauding.

However, a group including Engin Altay, Okan Konuralp, Uğur Bayraktutan and Sibel Suiçmez remained seated.

CHP sources told daily Hürriyet that 16 out of the party's 127 lawmakers opted to stay backstage during the session, avoiding any involvement in the gesture.

Özel later commented on the mixed responses from his party members, stating that he "understood" their different attitudes.

The incident comes amid CHP's broader "normalization" efforts with Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Özel and Erdoğan met in the capital Ankara on May 2, the first direct engagement between AKP and CHP leaders since 2016. Erdoğan later paid a return visit to Özel on June 11, paving the way for continued dialogue between various ministers and their CHP counterparts.

Erdoğan has previously described the recent talks as part of a "softening" process.

During the session, lawmakers from the İYİ (Good) Party stood for Erdoğan, while those from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) remained seated, both continuing their previous stances.

In a separate moment, Özel engaged in a brief conversation with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, despite a heated verbal exchange earlier in the day.

When the session concluded, Bahçeli went to shake hands with DEM Party co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan.

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
