Four Turkish destinations shortlisted for UN’s 2026 best villages scheme

ISTANBUL

Sığacık neighborhood in the western province of İzmir’s Seferihisar district is seen here.

Four destinations across Türkiye have been nominated to represent the country in the “Best Tourism Villages 2026” program, an initiative led by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) aimed at promoting sustainable rural tourism.

Among the selected candidates is the historic Eski Datça neighborhood in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Datça district, which has been put forward as one of Türkiye’s flagship entries.

The nomination process, coordinated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, also includes Adatepe Village in the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Ayvacık district, Sığacık neighborhood in the western province of İzmir’s Seferihisar district and Ziyaret Village in the eastern province of Tunceli’s Ovacık district.

Officials highlighted Eski Datça’s distinctive historical architecture, deep-rooted cultural heritage, and strong potential for sustainable tourism as key factors underpinning its candidacy. The neighborhood, known for its preserved stone houses and traditional urban fabric, is regarded as one of the country’s notable heritage destinations.

The application process is being carried out in coordination with relevant public institutions and is led locally by the Datça Tourism Advisory Office. Authorities said the preparations are being conducted meticulously, with a focus on strengthening Datça’s international tourism profile.

In a statement, the Datça District Governor’s Office confirmed the nomination, stating: “The Eski Datça neighborhood, one of the most significant cultural heritage sites of our district, has been nominated to represent Türkiye within the scope of the ‘Best Tourism Villages 2026’ program conducted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. The application process is being carried out in cooperation with our relevant institutions and continues with great care in a manner that will contribute to Datça’s international tourism vision.”