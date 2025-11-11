Four charged over protest of Israeli orchestra concert in France

PARIS
Four people have been charged over disrupting a Paris concert by Israel's national orchestra, including by reportedly lighting flares, prosecutors told AFP on Nov. 9.

The three men and one woman were arrested on Nov. 6 following the incident at a concert at the Paris Philharmonic hall.

The visit by Israel's orchestra had drawn criticism from several groups protesting Israel's conduct during its two-year military offensive in Gaza.

Several individuals repeatedly interrupted Thursday's concert by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the venue said.

Videos posted on social media show a protester holding a red flare inside the concert hall with smoke billowing. Other people present were then seen to rush to strike the individual.

"All four individuals involved were formally charged and placed under judicial supervision" after appearing before a judge on Sunday, the prosecutor's office said.

They are suspected of damaging property, endangering others, possession of incendiary materials, organizing a demonstration on public roads without prior notification, refusing to submit to fingerprinting and identification procedures for inclusion in a police database, and violence involving the use or threat of a weapon, prosecutors said.

