Founding member resigns from İYİ Party

ANKARA

Taylan Yıldız, one of the founders of the İYİ (Good) Party, has announced his resignation from the party through a video posted on his social media account.

In the statement he posted on Twitter, Yıldız, who also served as an assembly member for the Istanbul Municipality, explains that his resignation is not driven by personal reasons but rather a discontentment with the country’s systemic issues.

Addressing the younger generation directly in his video message, Yıldız criticized the prevailing culture of secrecy and the lack of clear success criteria and stated that these conditions were hindering progress. Yıldız noted that accountability, self-criticism and admitting mistakes were lacking among leaders “who seemed content with the status quo.”

The departure of Taylan Yıldız follows the recent resignation of Aytun Çıray, İYİ Party’s 27th term İzmir deputy and chief adviser to party leader Meral Akşener. Furthermore, Ahat Andican, a former Istanbul deputy and one of the party’s founders, also announced his resignation via social media.

In his resignation statement, Andican cited the lack of political and structural harmony within the party administration as the primary reason for his decision.

Another key figure within the party, Emine Küçükali, a member of the founders board and the central decision-making council, had previously resigned. Küçükali highlighted the party’s failure to implement participatory, democratic and fair management processes.

In response to the string of resignations, Buğra Kavuncu, the chief advisor to Akşener, conveyed his belief that those solely concerned with personal advancement ultimately become a burden, stating, “You cannot carry a burden with those whose only concern is to reach the summit.”