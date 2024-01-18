Foreign minister to visit Jordan to discuss situation in Gaza

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to Jordan to discuss the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, where millions of Palestinians are stranded with poor living conditions.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Jan. 17, Fidan will hold talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and be received by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in Palestine, will be discussed,” the statement read.

Türkiye has been pursuing active diplomacy for the end of the armed conflict in Gaza and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the civilians in the enclave. Urging all the regional countries and the Western nations that the prolongation of the war between Israel and Hamas can turn into a regional war, Fidan also calls on the need for the launch of a new international effort to permanently resolve the Israeli-Palestinian question by promoting a two-state solution.

More than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed in indiscriminate strikes by the Israeli army since Oct. 7 last year in response to Hamas’ attacks against Israelis that claimed the lives of around 1,400 people.