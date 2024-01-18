Foreign minister to visit Jordan to discuss situation in Gaza

Foreign minister to visit Jordan to discuss situation in Gaza

ANKARA
Foreign minister to visit Jordan to discuss situation in Gaza

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to Jordan to discuss the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, where millions of Palestinians are stranded with poor living conditions.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Jan. 17, Fidan will hold talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and be received by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in Palestine, will be discussed,” the statement read.

Türkiye has been pursuing active diplomacy for the end of the armed conflict in Gaza and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the civilians in the enclave. Urging all the regional countries and the Western nations that the prolongation of the war between Israel and Hamas can turn into a regional war, Fidan also calls on the need for the launch of a new international effort to permanently resolve the Israeli-Palestinian question by promoting a two-state solution.

More than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed in indiscriminate strikes by the Israeli army since Oct. 7 last year in response to Hamas’ attacks against Israelis that claimed the lives of around 1,400 people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

    Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

  2. Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

    Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

  3. Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

    Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

  4. Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

    Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

  5. Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

    Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar
Recommended
FM says Turkish-Japanese university set to open this year

FM says Turkish-Japanese university set to open this year
FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears
Erdoğan accuses US, UK of seeking bloodbath in Red Sea

Erdoğan accuses US, UK of 'seeking bloodbath' in Red Sea
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal
Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan
West’s silence on Gaza massacre poses risks to world security: Fidan

West’s silence on Gaza massacre poses risks to world security: Fidan
WORLD Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli strikes killed dozens more people overnight, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday, including in the territory's south where Israel has intensified operations.
ECONOMY West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

In the occupied West Bank, Hafeth Ghazawneh waits in quiet frustration for customers to visit his falafel stall, which has been deserted since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".