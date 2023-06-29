Foreign minister strongly condemns burning of Quran in Sweden

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan strongly condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden on June 28, describing the act as "vile" and "despicable.”

Under a heavy police presence, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old who fled to Sweden several years ago, on June 28 stomped on the Quran before setting several pages alight in front of Stockholm's largest mosque.

Police in the Swedish capital had granted him a permit for the protest in line with free speech protections, but said later they had opened an investigation into the man over "agitation.”

The incident occurred as Muslims around the world began marking the Eid al-Adha holiday and as the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

"I condemn the despicable act committed against our Holy Book, the Holy Quran, on the first day of Eid al-Adha," Fidan said in a written statement on social media.

"It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression.”

"Turning a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit," Fidan added.

 

