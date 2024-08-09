FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on all nations to join the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), following Türkiye's formal submission to intervene in the case.

"The perpetrators of the massacre in Gaza should not go unpunished. These criminals must be held accountable in international courts sooner or later," Fidan said at a joint press conference with Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimović in Istanbul on Aug. 9.

Türkiye officially submitted its declaration of intervention on Aug. 7, becoming the sixth country to do so, joining Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Spain and Palestine.

"We invite the world to intervene in this case," Fidan said. "The way to achieve peace and tranquility in the Middle East is to restrain Israel's madness."

The case was initially launched by South Africa in December 2023, in response to alleged war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza.

Since Hamas launched an onslaught on Oct. 7 last year, Israel's attacks have resulted in the deaths of around 40,000 civilians, predominantly women and children, and left nearly 2 million Palestinians without essential resources.

Fidan also urged countries that support Israel and provide it with arms to reconsider their positions.

"It is clear who is escalating the tension. Stop the habit of putting the blame on the wrong side," he said. "Those who support Israel unconditionally are complicit in the massacre in Gaza."

Diplomatic sources have described Türkiye's declaration of intervention as the most detailed and substantial submission among the participating nations. Ankara had initially declared its intention to join the case in early May.

In a landmark opinion issued in January, the ICJ ruled that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and that its policies and laws discriminate against Palestinians.

The top U.N. court will now request Israel and South Africa to submit their opinions regarding Türkiye's bid to join the case.

Meanwhile, Fidan held discussions with Syrian opposition leaders a day earlier to discuss a political solution to end the civil war in the country.

Türkiye and Syria have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted conflict. Recent efforts hint at a potential thaw in relations between Ankara and Damascus.

During the meeting in Ankara, Fidan met with Syria's main opposition alliance National Coalition leader Hadi Al Bahra, Syrian Negotiation Commission head Bader Jamous and Syrian interim government Prime Minister Abdurrahman Mustafa.

They discussed recent developments in the Syrian war and Türkiye's support for “meaningful and realistic dialogue and negotiation” toward a U.N.-backed solution, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.