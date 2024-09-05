FM to visit North Macedonia

FM to visit North Macedonia

ANKARA
FM to visit North Macedonia

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to North Macedonia on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During his visit, Fidan is expected to discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments with officials in the Balkan country, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fidan will also meet the Turkish community and business representatives in the country.

​​​​​​​Türkiye holds a significant position in North Macedonia's foreign relations, being the first state to recognize North Macedonia with her constitutional name and to appoint an ambassador to Skopje.

The visit underscores the strong ties between the two nations, with Türkiye currently ranking as the seventh largest foreign investor in North Macedonia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for Century of Türkiye

Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'
Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign
CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions
Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability
All defendants released in influencers money laundering case

All defendants released in influencer's money laundering case
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿