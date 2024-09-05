FM to visit North Macedonia

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to North Macedonia on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During his visit, Fidan is expected to discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments with officials in the Balkan country, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fidan will also meet the Turkish community and business representatives in the country.

​​​​​​​Türkiye holds a significant position in North Macedonia's foreign relations, being the first state to recognize North Macedonia with her constitutional name and to appoint an ambassador to Skopje.

The visit underscores the strong ties between the two nations, with Türkiye currently ranking as the seventh largest foreign investor in North Macedonia.