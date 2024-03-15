FM says South Caucasus has potential for 'common prosperity'

BAKU

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed optimism about the prospects of the South Caucasus becoming a "shared area of prosperity" for Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Fidan's remarks came during a joint press conference with his counterparts following the ninth tripartite meeting of foreign ministers held in Baku.

The Turkish minister highlighted the evolving dynamics in the region amid global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts.

"In today's meeting, we looked for ways to improve this new situation in our region and our cooperation," he said.

Fidan also noted positive developments, including Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity and Georgia's attainment of EU candidate country status since the last ministerial meeting, which occurred over four years ago.

"We have a real opportunity before us to transform the South Caucasus into an area of peace, stability and common prosperity," he added.

"Achieving permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus is of paramount importance not only for the region but also for global security and connectivity."

The ministers agreed to deepen cooperation in energy and connectivity, recognizing the strategic importance of the Black Sea for regional security, economy, energy and transportation. "Concrete projects aimed at enhancing cooperation within the region and beyond" were discussed.

Fidan also highlighted the update provided by Azerbaijani top diplomat Jeyhun Bayramov on the ongoing peace agreement negotiations with Armenia.

Additionally, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was addressed. "We called for an end to this oppression, which continues to cause Gazans to face hunger and epidemics during the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

"We emphasized the importance of declaring an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza."